Nerve agent used to poison ex-spy, daughter circulated through vents of his car

The Russian nerve agent used to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was circulated through the vents of his BMW, intelligence sources said in a new report.

Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, 33, who were found slumped over on a park bench in the British city of Salisbury on March 4, are in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.

The UK has accused Moscow of targeting the pair using the nerve agent Novichok, which was first developed secretly by the Soviet military.

“It’s seen here as an attempted murder and premeditated” rather than an attempt to sicken Skripal or scare other Russian ex-spies, an intelligence official told ABC News.

UK officials told the outlet that Skripal may have been exposed to the poison through his car’s ventilation system.

Skripal was seen shouting and acting incoherently in a restaurant just before he and his daughter collapsed, sources told the outlet.

Such behavior is consistent with the early stages of exposure to a nerve agent, they said.

