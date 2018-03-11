Expand / Collapse search
New York

Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River, at least 2 dead

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Bryan Llenas reports from the scene of the crash.

At least two people were killed Sunday night after a helicopter crashed in New York City's East River, an official said.

"The Mayor was just briefed by the police and fire commissioners," the mayor's spokesperson tweeted. "At least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water."

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that a Eurocopter AS350 "went down" near Roosevelt Island around 7 p.m., adding the chopper is reportedly upside down in the water. The New York Post described the chopper as a "tour helicopter."

The NYPD and FDNY confirmed rescue operations are under way. 

Video posted to social media by WCBS appears to show a man being walked from the scene into an ambulance.

One person was seen being pulled from the water onto a raft after the crash, one witness said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident, and divers with both the NYPD and FDNY are already searching the water, the mayor's spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the extent of possible injuries.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

