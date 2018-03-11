Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River; at least 2 dead, 3 critical

At least two people were killed Sunday night after a helicopter with six people — including the pilot — aboard crashed in New York City's East River, officials said.

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said at a press conference that two people were declared dead at the scene of the crash, and three others were pulled from the water in critical condition and transported to a hospital.

The group, which officials said was flying as part of a Liberty Helicopter Tour, was on the private charter for a photo shoot when it crashed in the around 7 p.m. Officials said the water Sunday night was frigid, with temperatures below 40 degrees.

The pilot was able to escape the helicopter and free himself, while the five others aboard were tightly harnessed. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said rescue divers removed all five people from the chopper, which was "upside down and completely submerged."

One person was rescued from the water via tugboat, and five others have been recovered by police and fire officials, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct an investigation.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.