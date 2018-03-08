West Virginia county nixes spring break after teacher strike

At least one West Virginia county is canceling spring break to help make up for nine days of instructional time lost during the recent teacher strike.

Putnam County schools announced Thursday it will use its spring break April 2 through 6 as five instructional days but will "work with students and their families" who might have vacation plans. The statement didn't specify details. The county also will use a professional development day on March 16 for regular classes.

West Virginia schools Superintendent Steve Paine said earlier Thursday the state's 55 county school boards should consider the option to cancel spring break but excuse families with valid vacation plans.

Paine said missed class time also can be made up by adding school days in June or using accrued instructional time from longer school days. According to state law, schools cannot be in session past June 30.

Gov. Jim Justice has asked county superintendents to be flexible to meet the required 180 instructional days. He's said students "have suffered enough."

Paine also clarified that teachers were paid during the nine-day strike and won't receive additional compensation for the makeup days.

"They'll have to work for those nine days that they've already been paid," he said.

Classes resumed Wednesday after the strike that began Feb. 22.