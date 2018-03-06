Virginia dad forces 'bully' son, 10, to run to school in rain after being banned from bus

A Virginia father posted a Facebook video that he says shows his 10-year-old son running to school in the rain as a form of punishment for bullying in school and being banned from the school bus.

Bryan Thornhill said his technique is working. He said his son was “out of his mind” last week and -- since the punnishment -- has not gotten into trouble.

“This right here is called parenting,” he said, according to a Daily Mail report.

Thornhill said it is important for kids to be held accountable for their actions. He said his son ran a mile to school for one week and joked that he kept a pretty good pace, running six-minute miles.

The Epoch Times reported that the video was posted on March 1 and has since been viewed over 1.6 million times.

“Teach your kids,” Thornhill, who filmed the runs from inside his truck, said. “Don’t be a friend, be a parent. That’s what children need these days.”

The vast majority of comments from viewers have been positive.

One post claimed to be from an educator who worked in schools for a decade. She said she wished there were more parents like Thornhill. Another wrote, “My hat’s off to you, Brother!! Good parenting!”

Some commenters were critical of the technique, especially over the fact the boy was running in the rain.

“So bully your kid to teach him not to bully lol,” one post read. “Have you ever looked the kid in the face and had a long conversation with him about why he is acting the way he is acting. Find out where he learned to be a bully to begin with.”