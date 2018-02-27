Letter opened at Virginia's Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall triggers hazmat situation; 11 fall ill

Investigators are looking into an apparent hazmat situation at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Ft. Myer, Virginia, after a number of people began feeling sick after opening a letter, officials said.

Arlington Fire, one of the units responding to the scene, said "11 people started feeling ill after the letter was opened" in an administration building. Three patients were hospitalized and were said to be in stable condition.

According to the U.S. Marines, personnel took “preventative measures” and evacuated people from the building.

“Several Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident,” they added.

The FBI is making their way to the scene and the suspicious substance has been bagged by authorities, officials said. It will be brought to a lab at Quantico for further examination, ABC News reported.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.