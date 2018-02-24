Expand / Collapse search
US sailor at Camp Pendleton in critical condition after being hit by helicopter blade

This Nov. 9, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows a UH-1Y Venom helicopter en route to Camp Schwab on Okinawa, in Japan. It's the same type helicopter whose tail rotor blade struck a sailor at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base north of San Diego.  (Cpl. Hailey D. Clay/U.S. Marine Corps via Associated Press)

A U.S. sailor was in critical condition Friday after being hit by a helicopter rotor blade at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, military officials said.

The unidentified sailor was struck by the spinning UH-1Y Venom helicopter tail rotor blade about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Military officials declined to release further details, saying the incident was still under investigation.

The sailor was assigned to 34d Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, located north of San Diego.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.