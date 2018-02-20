All charges dropped in case of toppled Confederate monument

North Carolina prosecutors say they're dropping all charges against the remaining five people who had been accused of toppling a Confederate statue last summer.

Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols announced the decision Tuesday, one day after a judge threw out charges against two people accused of tearing down the statue outside a Durham County government building. The judge also found one person not guilty.

Local news outlets report Echols said acts of vandalism still violate the law, even if they have a noble intent. But he said it wasn't productive to continue the prosecution since the evidence for the remaining suspects is similar to that against those in court Monday.

Echols added that charges would also be dropped against another defendant who had previously agreed to a plea deal.