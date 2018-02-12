Milwaukee prosecutors charge jail staff in inmate's death

Prosecutors have charged three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

The charges announced Monday by the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office come almost a year after jurors recommended jail staff should be liable after prosecutors presented them with evidence.

The investigation revealed 38-year-old Terrill Thomas had water to his cell shut off as punishment for flooding it in April 2016.

Supervisor Kashka Meadors and jail deputy James Lee Ramsey-Guy are both charged with neglect of a resident of a penal facility. Prosecutors say Meadors ordered Ramsey-Guy to shut off the water.

Jail Cmdr. Nancy Lee Evans is charged with misconduct and obstructing an office. Prosecutors say she failed to preserve surveillance video showing the water turned off.