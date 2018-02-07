Vegas police connect 4 shootings, 2 homeless men dead

Las Vegas police are looking for a gunman they believe is responsible for fatally shooting two homeless men, wounding a third and shooting a fourth man north of the city over the past 10 days.

Capt. Robert Plummer says forensic analysis connected the same gun to all four shootings — three of them during an 8-hour period on Jan. 29.

The most recent victim, who was homeless, was found Feb. 2 under a bridge on the northeast edge of downtown. Surveillance video captured the suspect shooting the victim and running away at 4:16 a.m.

Plummer said at a news conference Tuesday the white or Hispanic suspect is about 6-foot tall. He was driving a 2016 or 2018 Hyundai Tucson, Sport Limited SUV that is silver, gray or light blue.