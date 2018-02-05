Deputy killed, officers wounded in Colorado Springs shooting

One deputy was killed and three other law enforcement officers were shot in Colorado Springs on Monday, investigators said.

Deputy Micah Flick, with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was shot while investigating a motor vehicle theft, officials confirmed. Monday was his 11th anniversary with the department, and he left behind a wife and 7-year-old twins.

Police confirmed the suspect — who has not been identified — died at the scene.

A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot is in surgery and in stable condition. Two other sheriff's deputies were shot, but their conditions were unclear Monday night.

A bystander also was shot, police said.

Flick, a 34-year-old who was called an "outstanding member" of the department, is the third sheriff's deputy shot and killed in the line of duty in the state of Colorado since Dec. 31.

Officer Zack Parrish, with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, was responding to a domestic disturbance and died in the "ambush-style" attack on New Year's Eve. Dep. Heath Gumm, with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, died on Jan. 24 while responding to an "assault in progress."

Sen. Michael Bennet called the incident a "senseless act against law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our communities."

"Sending love to @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO and our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen deputy," the Denver Police Department tweeted. "Our hearts are with you on this tragic day..."