Sheriff: Teen carjacked man's Corvette to trade for drugs

A Florida sheriff says a teenager carjacked a 76-year-old man at gunpoint and planned to trade his Corvette for a small amount of marijuana.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday night and is charged with felony armed carjacking.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that when the victim returned home last Saturday afternoon the teen put a gun to the man's head and demanded the car.

An arrest report shows the satellite tracking service OnStar enabled deputies to track the car to an apartment complex. Video from the complex shows the teen leaving in a silver car. Chitwood says they processed the crime scene and fingerprints led to the teen.

Investigators said the teen wanted to trade the car for 20 grams (0.7 ounces) of marijuana.

