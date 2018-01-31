The Latest: Seller of ammo to Vegas shooter didn't know plan

The Latest on the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

4:55 a.m.

An Arizona man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre says he sold ammunition to the gunman, Stephen Paddock, and says he had no idea what Paddock was going to do when he met him weeks before the shooting.

Douglas Haig tells "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday he sold more than 700 rounds of ammunition to Paddock. He says Paddock told him he was going to put on a "light show" with the tracer ammunition he purchased.

Haig says he talked to Paddock three times and that officials won't find any connection between the two.

He says he wonders, "What did I miss?" and "Why didn't I pick this up?" in his interaction with Paddock.

Midnight

Douglas Haig says he met the gunman one time and he had been contacted by investigators earlier in the case.

Haig told The Associated Press on Tuesday night: "I am the guy who sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock,"

Haig did not release other details before walking into his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press in October that Paddock bought 1,000 rounds of tracer ammunition from a private seller he met at a Phoenix gun show. The official spoke anonymously because they weren't authorized to disclose case information.

Records show Haig owns Specialized Military Ammunition, LLC. The company's website says it sold tracer and incendiary ammunition but is now "closed indefinitely."