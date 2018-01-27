Expand / Collapse search
Charles Manson's potential heirs hope to 'end the circus' in fight over remains

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case.

Potential heirs of Charles Manson's remains and estate made emotional appeals Friday at a hearing where a Los Angeles judge looked to determine which California county would decide the case.

Jason Freeman, Manson’s grandson, said he's been trying for more than 60 days to get control of the cult leader’s remains.

"I'm here to claim my grandfather, have him cremated, spread his ashes and do the right thing," Freeman said.

Jason Freeman, Charles Manson's purported grandson, speaks to reporters outside court in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. The fight for the corpse of Manson was thrown out of a Los Angeles court Friday as another potential heir stepped into the case. In a hearing to determine the venue for legal battles over Manson's estate and the disposition of his remains, Freeman, whose father was born by Manson's first wife, echoed the frustration of several parties who have been trying to get control of the notorious criminal's body since he died in November. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

Also staking a claim to Manson’s body and assets was Michael Brunner, who says he is Manson’s son. His mother, Mary Brunner, was an early member of the “Manson family.”

Brunner’s lawyer, Daniel Mortensen, said his client — a military veteran — would cremate and dispose of the corpse in a dignified way “that does not appeal to culty people.”

Mortensen said Brunner wants to “end the circus” as quickly as possible.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Michael Channels speaks to reporters after a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. A Los Angeles judge on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, will hear arguments on what county should decide who gets the remains of Charles Manson who orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others. At least three parties, including Channels, have staked claims to collect Mansonâs body from the Kern County morgue two months after he died and take control of any assets, which could include potentially lucrative rights to the use of his image and songs he wrote and any other property. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)

The third challenger was Michael Channels, a longtime a pen pal of Manson’s who holds a will naming him executor and sole beneficiary.

A fourth man, Matthew Lentz, claimed to have been fathered by Manson during an orgy in Wisconsin, but he has yet to show up in court or file papers. Manson purportedly signed and named Lentz as sole beneficiary in a will filed with the Kern County, Calif., coroner.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an attorney representing the Kern County coroner said Manson had told prison guards he had no surviving children and no will.

FILE - This Aug. 14, 2017, file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson. A Los Angeles judge on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, will hear arguments on what county should decide who gets the remains of Manson who orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others. Three camps with alleged ties to Manson, who died in Nov. 2017, claim they want to properly bury or dispose of Mansonâs ashes, though they allege others want to profit off the remains. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

Judge David Cowan ruled that the cases for the cult leader’s corpse and estate were to be divided and taken to separate counties.

Litigation over the estate — which could include royalties to songs he wrote that were recorded by Guns N’ Roses and the Beach Boy — would remain in Los Angeles where Manson lived when he was arrested and convicted in the notorious 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

Cowan ruled that the case for the remains belonged in either Kings County, where Manson was imprisoned, or Kern County, where he died Nov. 19 at age 83.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.