10 Things to Know for Friday

1. HOW TRUMP WANTS TO RETOOL IMMIGRATION

The president is proposing a plan that provides a path to citizenship for 1.8 million of the so-called "Dreamer" immigrants along with a crackdown on illegal immigration.

2. QUESTIONS LINGER AFTER DOCTOR'S SENTENCING

Even after Larry Nassar goes to prison for sexually abusing young athletes, people are asking: How could parents not have known? Why didn't they do more?

3. 'THAT MONEY IS NOT GOING TO THEM'

Trump barrels into the global summit in the Swiss Alps threatening to halt U.S. aid to the Palestinians if they don't engage in peace talks with Israel.

4. WHERE FLOOD CONCERNS ARE MOUNTING

As rivers across France keep swelling, almost 400 people are evacuated from their homes in the Paris region and part of the Louvre museum is closed.

5. BIG TOBACCO REBUFFED

Government advisers deal a blow to Philip Morris's hopes to sell its heat-not-burn device in the United States as a less-harmful alternative to cigarettes.

6. WHO'S BEEN BRANDED A FUGITIVE

Venezuela's chief prosecutor orders the arrest of the former head of the state oil company, accusing him of bankrupting the downtrodden country's primary source of income.

7. AFTER TWO CENTURIES, WOMEN FINALLY WELCOME

Harvard University's Hasty Pudding theater troupe, the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization, announces it will allow women to join its cast.

8. WHAT'S CAUSING RESEARCHERS TO RETHINK HUMAN STORY

A fossil found in Israel indicates modern humans left Africa as much as 100,000 years earlier than previously thought.

9. AT OSCARS, A BREAK IN TRADITION

In apparent fallout from the Me Too movement, last year's best actor winner Casey Affleck will not be a presenter or attend the Academy Awards.

10. XFL NO LONGER EX-FOOTBALL LEAGUE

The sexed-up, second-rate football league formed as the early 2000s brainchild of WWE ringleader Vince McMahon is set for a surprising second life in 2020.