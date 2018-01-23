DC area sniper requests a hearing to ask for lower sentence

A sniper who randomly killed 10 people and terrorized the Washington, D.C., region more than 15 years ago has asked for a new hearing to argue for a lighter sentence.

A lawyer for Lee Boyd Malvo made that argument Tuesday in a federal appeals court.

Malvo was 17 when he and his older mentor, John Allen Muhammad, shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington during a three-week period in 2002. Muhammad was sentenced to death and was executed in Virginia in 2009.

A jury convicted Malvo of capital murder for killing an FBI analyst in one of the attacks, but spared him the death penalty. Malvo later struck plea deals in other cases and ultimately received four life sentences in Virginia and six in Maryland.