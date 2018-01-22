Expand / Collapse search
Shooting at Texas high school; suspect in custody, police say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A shooting was reported at Italy High School in Texas on Monday, police said.

A suspected shooter was in custody on Monday after opening fire at a Texas high school, police said. 

The status of the victims was unclear at this time. 

The shooting was reported at Italy High School, about 45 miles south of Dallas, just before 8 a.m., authorities said. 

Ellis County police tweeted that the suspect was in custody. 

Students at the school were evacuated to a dome located near the campus. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

