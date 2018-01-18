Arizona woman strangles mom after she wasn't allowed to use her car, cops say

An Arizona woman was arrested Tuesday after she strangled her 80-year-old mother because she wouldn’t let her borrow the car, police said.

The Chandler Police Department said in a news release Elizabeth Ann Ramirez, 59, called 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report that she “snapped” and killed her mother.

When officers arrived at the home, Ramirez led them to the body her mother, identified by police as Bertha Gutierrez.

Ramirez told police she "just snapped" after a fight with her mother because she wouldn't lend her the car. Police said Ramirez is mentally ill.

According to the police statement released Wednesday, Ramirez also told the 911 dispatcher that she wouldn't perform CPR to try to revive her mother and when asked if her mother was dead, Ramirez replied: "I hope so."

Court documents obtained by FOX10 Phoenix show that Ramirez was arrested for DUI a day before the deadly incident. She's since been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of second-degree murder with bond set at $1 million.

Ashley Pinhero, who has lived next to Gutierrez for three years, told FOX10 the incident was "shocking."

"It's really sad because, you know, somebody who could do that do that to their own mother, considering the circumstances especially," she said.