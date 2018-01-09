'F--- the police': Chelsea Manning slams cops on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

As many people across the country recognized Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Tuesday, convicted spy Chelsea Manning took to Twitter to blast the men and women in blue.

“F--- the police,” Manning tweeted out on Tuesday, followed by “#DisarmThePolice#WeGotThis.”

Manning doubled down on her position sending out a series of tweets with seemingly unsourced stats.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison after her arrest in 2010, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud.

She was responsible for the release of more than 700,000 classified government documents on WikiLeaks.

Manning was cleared of her most serious charge of aiding the enemy.

In his final days in office, President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency, and she was released from military prison last May after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence.

Manning has used the social media platform in the past to share other brash messages.

On Veterans Day, she tweeted, “Want to support veterans!? Stop sending us overseas to kill or be killed for your nationalist fairy tales. We can do better.”

The tweet prompted backlash from conservatives, who criticized Manning for being a “traitor.”