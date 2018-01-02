Orrin Hatch retirement announcement sparks reaction from lawmakers, politicians

Politicians spoke out on social media Tuesday after it was revealed that Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah is not planning to run for reelection.

A video announcement about the decision was posted on Twitter.

“I’ve always been a fighter,” Hatch, 83, said in the clip. “I was an amateur boxer in my youth and I’ve brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington. But a good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves, and for me, that time is soon approaching.”

Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said he’s chosen to “retire at the end of this term.”

Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence spoke out about Hatch on Tuesday, thanking him for "for your decades of service in the United States Senate and for fighting every day for the American people. @POTUS & I will always be grateful for your leadership, counsel, and friendship."

Paul Ryan

"I count myself so fortunate to work with @senorrinhatch," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., tweeted. "His hopeful spirit and sense of purpose always stand out. Tax reform bears the stamp of his resolve, another generational achievement in a storied career. What a run. Thank you, Mr. Chairman."

Gary Herbert

“Few have been as dedicated to serving the people of Utah as our good Senator, Orrin Hatch,” Gov. Gary Herbert, R-Utah, tweeted. “For seven terms, he has represented the people of Utah with strength and dignity. We are grateful for his hard work and for his untiring effort on behalf of our state. I wish him the best.”

Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also spoke out on Twitter.

“Sen. Hatch has been a tremendous servant to the people of Utah and he will be sorely missed. It has truly been an honor serving with him in the United States Senate and I know he will continue to do fantastic work for Utahns.”

Mitt Romney

Romney, the Republican presidential nominee during the 2012 election, tweeted, “I join the people of Utah in thanking my friend, Senator Orrin Hatch for his more than forty years of service to our great state and nation.”

Shelley Moore Capito

“It has been and continues to be a privilege to serve with such a fighter and a gentleman,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., tweeted. “You will be missed in the Senate, @OrrinHatch!”

Johnny Isakson

“.@senorrinhatch has given Utahns and Americans four decades of dedicated leadership and public service,” Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., tweeted. “His legacy will be lasting in everything from health care, to the judiciary, to tax reform and beyond.”

Jeff Flake

“For more than 40 years @OrrinHatch has faithfully and effectively represented Utah and promoted conservative principles in the U.S. Senate,” Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., tweeted. “Thankful for his service and proud to call him a colleague and a friend.”

Chuck Grassley

Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote that Hatch “is a friend for 37 yrs while serving together in US Senate. He serves Utah & USA w tremendous success as effective as can be & deserves credit 4 doing so.”

Thom Tillis

“It's been an honor to work with you, especially on the SUCCEED Act,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., tweeted. “Thank you for your service to our nation!”

John Cornyn

“Passing of an era,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted. “Great man.”

Tim Scott

“It has been an honor to work with you on Finance Committee Chairman Hatch,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tweeted. “Thank you for your service to Utah and our nation!”

Bob Corker

“Congratulations on an outstanding tenure in the Senate, @senorrinhatch,” Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., tweeted. “The state of Utah and our country are better off because of your distinguished service, and I look forward to continuing to work with you over the next year.”

Joni Ernst

“Fortunate to have worked with my friend @senorrinhatch over the last three years,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted. “Thank you for your years of dedicated service and wishing you, Elaine, and your family the very best.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.