Teenager murders his family members on New Year's Eve, officials say

A 16-year-old New Jersey boy gunned down his parents, sister and a family friend on New Year's Eve, turning the family home into a bloodbath that his brother and grandfather managed to escape, authorities said Monday.

The teenager fatally shot his father, mother, sister and a family friend who also lived in the Long Branch, New Jersey home, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement. He was taken into custody without incident, Gramiccioni said.

“We are confident that this is a domestic incident that is completely isolated,” Gramiccioni said. “It’s a terribly tragic incident.”

The boy’s name was not released, but the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office identified the deceased as: Steven Kologi, 44; Linda Kologi, 42; Brittany Kologi, 18; and Mary Schultz, 70. Schultz was identified as a “family acquaintance” by the prosecutor’s office.

The alleged suspect’s brother and grandfather were also at the home at the time of the shooting but were able to escape unharmed, Gramiccioni said during a Monday news conference.

The teenager is believed to have used a semi-automatic assault rifle to gun down his family members and the family friend, authorities said. The gun was legally owned and registered to a family member, Gramiccioni said.

Gramiccioni declined to comment on the suspect’s motive or a possible mental disability when asked by reporters. He did say the attack was an “isolated” domestic incident.

“Thankfully, it was uneventful,” Gramiccioni said of the suspect’s arrest.

The teenager is expected to be charged as an adult, he said.

Long Branch police responded to the home at about 11:43 p.m. Sunday, Gramiccioni said.