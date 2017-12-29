Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts police find 112 pounds of marijuana in 'suspicious' crates

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Wareham police found 112 pounds of marijuana inside two crates that were delivered Wednesday to a shipping company near Cape Cod, Mass.

Two suspicious wooden crates that showed up at Massachusetts shipping company just days after Christmas led to a massive drug bust.

The Wareham Police Department said it arrested Michael Chen of Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday after a search of the crates yielded 112 pounds of marijuana packaged in plastic bags.

Police were called to Cape Cod Express on Wednesday afternoon after the heavy crates arrived, which were deemed suspicious by the shipping company, according to a press release.

Police say Michael Chen's truck was seized for possible forfeiture proceedings.  (Wareham Police Department)

Chen then showed up and claimed ownership of the packages. Police say he was arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Cops also seized his vehicle – a 2017 Ford F-250 -- which an investigation revealed he recently bought outright using only cash.

Chen was scheduled to be arraigned at Wareham District Court Thursday.
 