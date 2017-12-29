The Latest: Mom says son 'murdered' by Wichita police

The Latest on officer shooting, killing man while investigating false report (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The mother of a Kansas man killed by police responding to a false report of a homicide and hostage situation says her son was "murdered."

Lisa Finch told The Wichita Eagle that her son, Andrew Finch, was unarmed when he opened the door to the family's home Thursday night after hearing something. She said he screamed and was shot. She said the family then was forced outside barefoot in freezing cold and that her granddaughter was forced to step over her dying uncle.

Police are investigating whether the call that led police to the home was a so-called "swatting" prank in which someone makes up a false report to get a SWAT team to descend upon a home. It's more common among online gamers, although Lisa Finch says he didn't play video games.

12:30 p.m.

Madeline Finch says the man killed Thursday in a Wichita home was her nephew, Andrew Finch. She said the family was "saddened" but declined to comment further. Police are investigating whether the call that led police to the home was a so-called "swatting" prank in which someone makes up a false report to get a SWAT team to descend upon a home.

Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston says a 28-year-old man was shot as he came to the front door. Livingston didn't say what caused the officer to shoot the man or whether he was armed. No one else was wounded in the home.

11:30 a.m.

Swatting is believed to be more common among the online gaming community.

8:50 a.m.

