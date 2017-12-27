Haircut from hell lands stylist behind bars

A bad haircut — and a wounded ear — led to a Wisconsin hairstylist's arrest, authorities said.

Khaled A. Shabani, 46, was arrested after he snipped a 22-year-old customer’s ear, Madison police said.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said officers arrested Shabani on suspicion of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

DeSpain said the victim told officers the hairstylist told him to stop fidgeting and moving his head before nicking his ear Friday.

According to The Wisconsin State Journal, DeSpain said the hairstylist then ran the clipper with the shortest attachment down the middle of the customer’s head, “leaving him looking a bit like Larry from ‘The Three Stooges.’”

DeSpain said Shabani told officers it was an accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.