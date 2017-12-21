Volunteer at Arizona kennel killed in dog attack

A woman in Arizona died Wednesday after she was attacked by a dog at the kennel where she volunteered, the business confirmed on Facebook.

The 69-year-old woman, whose name was not released, volunteered with Akita Advocates and was working with an Akita, a type of dog breed, when the incident occurred, Fox 29 reported.

The organization had rented out an area at the Canine Country Club & Feline Inn in Phoenix, the outlet said.

The woman was discovered with what appeared to be dog bites in an exercise area of the facility, Phoenix police confirmed to Fox 29. She was reportedly brought to the hospital immediately but ultimately did not survive.

The dog will be put to sleep, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control officials told Fox 29.

The business, which describes itself as a pet sitter on social media, shared the news on Facebook and asked for “privacy as well as prayers” for the deceased woman and her family.

“It is with heavy hearts we pass along sad news,” the post said. “We take great pride in the work the rescue groups who use our facilities do to ensure better lives for animals. What happened today was a tragedy. We are all at a loss for words.”

The Facebook post originally included incorrect information claiming that the animal that attacked the victim was her own dog before later adjusting and correcting their post.