Florida teacher inappropriately touched student, authorities say

A Florida high school teacher was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge last week, accused of inappropriately touching a 19-year-old male student.

The teacher was identified as Kevin Thomas Moglia, 61, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Surveillance camera footage from Nov. 6 appeared to show Moglia touching an adult student, authorities said, adding that the teacher was arrested Nov. 30 and released Dec. 1 after posting $500 bail, the paper reported.

The student told authorities he immediately informed school faculty after the incident, and informed the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office later that day, the paper reported, citing the arrest report.

The school declined to comment on why it failed to report the incident to authorities, the paper reported.

