Murder victim's friend steals funeral funds to buy car, police said

A New Hampshire man who helped the family of a murdered woman raise money for funeral expenses later stole the money to buy a car, police said.

Jeffrey Greiner, 25, of Manchester was arrested Wednesday after police said he stole funds raised through a GoFundMe campaign he started in June to help the family of Sabrina Galusha, Boston 25 reported.

The $6,000 raised was supposed to help pay for Galusha’s funeral and also go toward a memorial fund.

KATE STEINLE’S ACCUSED KILLER FOUND NOT GUILTY OF MURDER, TO BE DEPORTED

Galusha, 23, was stabbed in the chest in May in a parking lot behind an apartment complex. Daswan Jette, 20, was arrested in connection with her murder.

Galusha's father, Mark, told Boston 25 that Greiner had promised to transfer the funds from the GoFundMe campaign to the family’s bank account -- but the money never showed up.

“People were donating to it regularly and everything,” he said. “And we had conversations with Mr. Grenier a couple of times, and he kept assuring us that the money would be coming to us.”

After a month, however, Grenier stopped responding to messages. When they checked the GoFundMe page, it had been discontinued.

The Galushas, who reported the theft to police, said Grenier’s actions were just another blow to the family.

CALIFORNIA STUDENTS' SUSPENSIONS FOR 'LIKING' RACIST POSTS ARE JUSTIFIED, JUDGE RULES

“When this all went down, my wife and I looked at each other and we said, ‘What in the hell did we ever do to deserve this?’” Mark Galusha said. “I was angry, and I said to myself a couple of times, ‘I’d like to kick that S.O.B.’”

Despite the alleged theft, Sabrina funeral was paid for -- thanks to her father’s boss, who covered all the costs for the ceremony.

GoFundMe told the family they would reimburse the stolen funds, which Mark Galusha said he will use to repay his boss.

Grenier was released on bail ahead of a Dec. 14 court date.