The Latest: US Muslim civil rights group condemns Trump

The Latest on President Donald Trump's tweets of anti-Muslim videos (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is condemning President Donald Trump for retweeting inflammatory videos purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

The group's executive director, Nihad Awad, says in a statement that Trump is "clearly telling members of his base that they should hate Islam and Muslims."

Awad says Trump's posts "amount to incitement to violence against American Muslims." Awad is calling on political and religious leaders to condemn Trump's tweets.

Awad says that on Twitter, the council has recorded 3,296 anti-Muslim incidents this year. He says "we haven't heard a peep from you. Some president."

Trump retweeted the videos from a far-right British politician.

___

7:23 a.m.

President Donald Trump is retweeting a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by a far-right British politician.

Trump sent the Twitter messages Wednesday morning. The videos were first posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

The descriptions read: "VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!" and "VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!" and "VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!"

After Trump retweeted the videos, Fransen quickly responded on Twitter, saying: "DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Trump has sought to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations.