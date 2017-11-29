Dentist made unwanted sexual advances, three ex-employees say

A Long Island, N.Y., dentist created a toxic work environment with his unwanted sexual advances, three former employees allege in a lawsuit.

His former office manager contends she was fired after complaining about the dentists's conduct, the New York Daily News reported.

Brooke Lutz, 26, and her two colleagues, Alexis Fischer and Christopher Napolitano, filed their lawsuit against Dr. Joseph Ayoub in Suffolk County Supreme Court.

They claim that Ayoub talked about prostitution and sex in the office and demanded hugs and kisses from Lutz after giving her a bonus.

Lutz told Ayoub to “keep it professional,” she told the Daily News.

“I was just very uncomfortable,” she said.

The three former employees allege they were fired after an incident on July 17. While furniture shopping for the office, they claim the dentist wrapped his legs around Lutz as she was testing out a chair.

She pushed him off and the next day all three employees wrote a letter detailing their sexual harassment complaints. According to the lawsuit, they were immediately fired.

Ayoub’s lawyer denies the claims.

The suit accuses Ayoub of sex discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The plaintiffs seek lost wages and benefits, as well as damages for emotional distress, the Daily News reported.