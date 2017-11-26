Florida man arrested after man found dead next to three-foot sword

A man in Florida has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed someone with a three-foot-long sword.

George C. Livingston, 51, was arrested after a man was found dead and covered in blood next to a three-foot sword near railroad tracks on Saturday, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Law enforcement reportedly responded to a call in which someone reported “a subject covered in blood was lying next to the railroad tracks.”

The victim, identified by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office as David Beckett, 58, had "visible injuries consistent with a violent attack," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told the Palm Beach Post.

Livingston and Beckett reportedly both lived at a nearby homeless camp.

Police believe the attack, which was referred to as “murder, dangerous depraved without premeditation” on Livingston’s booking sheet, was part of a fight he had with Beckett.

In 2011, Livingston, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Beckett’s death, was reportedly caught with a nine-inch knife attached to his belt near a children's area of the Boynton Beach Mall. He claimed he needed the knife to protect himself from gangs.

After having his knife confiscated, Livingston reportedly asked, "Why did the other officer take my pocket knife but not my taser?" Police then confiscated his taser.

The Post reported Livingston spent five years in state prison after he failed to abide by a 1998 court-order to cease contact with someone "for protection against repeat violence." Livingston continued to harass and engage in "threatening behavior toward the victim."

He later spent two years in prison for another charge of aggravated stalking, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Livingston is currently being held without bond in the Palm Beach County jail.