Married teacher and JV cheerleading coach, 23, arrested for sex affair with teen boy student

A married North Carolina teacher and junior varsity cheerleading coach was arrested Wednesday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a male student.

Katherine Ross Ridenhour, 23, an educator at Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., allegedly had a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old male student, FOX46 reported.

The Concord Police Department said Ridenhour and the student had “inappropriate contact” several times during the last month and a half at the school, FOX46 reported.

Ridenhour was hired by the district in Aug. 2016 as a family consumer and science teacher. She resigned from her position Tuesday.

The Charlotte Observer reported Ridenhour graduated from Liberty University in 2016.

Ridenhour was charged with two counts of “indecent liberties with a student,” police said.

Parents told FOX46 something needed to be done about teachers having inappropriate relationships with students.

"They need to come up with something more severe and strict in cases like this. I don’t know what, but something needs to be done because it’s happening everywhere daily," Lavonne Strickland, a parent of a student at the school, told FOX46.

Another parent, Daisy Rawlins, said: "I think it’s appalling, and I don’t understand why this keeps happening. It’s being reported a lot and I don’t understand why teachers think it’s okay to mess around with students."