Texas man honors shooting victims, carries 150-pound cross to Sutherland Springs

One man is making a 40-mile trek across Texas to deliver a massive cross to Sutherland Springs, where the deadliest shooting in the state’s history took place on Nov. 5.

Miguel Zamora, who started his journey from New Braunfels, told Fox 45 he was carrying the 150-pound cross to honor the victims of the shooting at First Baptist Church.

26 people were killed and 20 others were injured when gunman Devin Kelley ambushed the church on Sunday.

The cross that Zamora is carrying has an inscription reading, “one nation under God” and “We love you, Sutherland Springs.”

His venture, which is being made solely on foot, is no easy feat, Fox 45 reported.

"Both my shoulders are bruised up, they hurt, my hands start falling asleep," Zamora said. "I gotta get it there. You know, for them."

He’s reportedly hoping his mission will encourage others to join him in honoring those affected by the tragedy.

"To show my love and show the love of God to the families. That's really my main message, just love one another," said Zamora.

As he forges ahead, passersby have stopped their cars to offer him support and basic necessities, Fox 45 reported. One woman who saw what Zamora was doing said it was “absolutely phenomenal.”

Lupe Rodriquez, another person who drove past Zamora, said "I was on my way home and I saw Miguel and I thought I have to turn back to let him know what an inspiration he is to all of us."

And it’s exactly these actions and sentiments that are keeping Zamora going on his trip, Fox 45 said.

"When I need encouragement, people will stop like just now,” he said. “That's what keeps me going."