1st trial stemming from Texas biker fight ends in mistrial

A judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of a leader of the Bandidos biker gang after the jury deadlocked on a verdict arising from the deadliest shootout between biker groups in U.S. history.

State District Judge Matt Johnson ended the trial Friday of Christopher "Jake" Carrizal after McLennan County jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked. They had deliberated for 14 hours.

Carrizal is president of the Bandidos' Dallas chapter. He was charged with directing the activities of a criminal street gang and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying offenses of murder and aggravated assault.

He testified that a rival biker club, the Cossacks, provoked the May 17, 2015, brawl and gunfight at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco. Nine bikers were killed.