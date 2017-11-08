American student falls to her death while studying abroad

A Texas student enrolled in a Semester at Sea study abroad program died while on an excursion in Myanmar, officials said.

Kassandra “Kassie” Braun — who hails from Fishers, Indiana — took a bad fall Tuesday evening trying to watch the sunset in the coastal city of Bagan, according to the Arab News.

Program administrators said that Braun was traveling independently when she fell during a stop-over in the ancient city.

“She was severely injured and passed away in the ambulance on the way to Mandalay General Hospital,” the program said in a statement.

Semester at Sea is a popular study abroad program where curriculum is taught on a ship that travels around the world.

Braun was a junior at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, at the time of her death.