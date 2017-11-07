Viral photos of college student leads to modeling job

Two photographs of a New Hampshire college student that went viral on social media have led her to a modeling job.

Vogue reports that Anok Yai (uh-NUCK yie) has signed with New York City modeling agency Next Management. She made the decision just a couple of weeks after a photographer took pictures of her for his Instagram account while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington.

The 19-year-old Yai is a sophomore at Plymouth State University. Anok's family fled South Sudan and has lived in Manchester, New Hampshire, since 2001.

The photos have gotten more than 19,000 likes. Yai says she heard from three modeling agencies.

The biochemistry student says she's always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn't think would ever happen.