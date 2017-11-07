Man gets 20 to life in fatal stabbing of Ithaca student

A 24-year-old upstate New York man convicted in the stabbing death of an Ithaca College student last year has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Nagee Green was found guilty in a September retrial of fatally stabbing Ithaca College student Anthony Nazaire during a fight after a party early on the morning of Aug. 28, 2016. The Ithaca Journal reports Green was retried for the murder charge after he was also convicted of first-degree assault in stabbing Nazaire's friend during the fight.

Green's attorney requested Monday that his client not receive the maximum sentence, saying the stabbings were accidental and not intentional.

About 60 people were in the court room during the sentencing. Family members and friends exchanged hugs after the sentencing.