Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mass Murder

Texas church shooter killed grandmother-in-law during shooting, reports say

Fox News
The gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a Texas church reportedly killed his grandmother-in-law, in addition to at least 25 others.

The gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a Texas church reportedly killed his grandmother-in-law, in addition to at least 25 others.  (Facebook)

The gunman of the Texas church shooting that resulted in the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history killed his grandmother-in-law who was attending church, according to multiple reports.

Lula Woicinski White, gunman Devin Kelley’s grandmother-in-law, died Sunday, her sister confirmed to the New York Daily News.

Pastor Mike Clements says the Sutherland Springs community needs your prayers following Devin Patrick Kelley's deadly attack on the First Baptist Church which killed at least 26 people. Video

Pastor asks Americans to pray for victims of church massacre

White, 71, was attending services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs when Kelley entered the church around 11:30 a.m. and opened fire, leaving at least 26 people dead, including a number of children.

"My sister was a wonderful, caring person -- a God-loving person. She loved the people in her church. They were all her best friends," White’s sister, Mary Mishler Clyburn, said. "I miss her badly already. We texted every day. We loved each other to the moon and back.”

Clyburn said White is the mother of Michelle Shields, the mother of Kelley’s second wife.

White’s job on Facebook was listed as “do what’s need at FBC Sutherland Springs.”

TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING VICTIMS INCLUDE PASTOR'S DAUGHTER, YOUNG CHILDREN

White’s niece, Amy Johnson Backus, wrote on Facebook that she has “no doubt where” her aunt is. “She is in Heaven laying her crowns and jewels at the feet of Jesus and celebrating,” she wrote.

White is one of 26 who were killed during the shooting Sunday, the deadliest in Texas state history.