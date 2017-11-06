Honduran pleads not guilty in Florida mall bomb plot case

A Honduran man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted to bomb a busy Florida mall food court in support of the Islamic State extremist group.

Court records show 53-year-old Vicente Adolfo Solano entered the plea at a hearing Monday to a charge of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. The FBI says Solano wanted to detonate a bomb last month at the Dolphin Mall near Miami, but was working with undercover FBI operatives who gave him a fake bomb before his arrest.

Solano faces a maximum life prison sentence if convicted. No trial date has been set.

Despite Solano's claims of Islamic State sympathies, the FBI says no links to foreign terrorist groups have been found. There is also no indication Solano converted to Islam.