New York millionaire accused of rape, violence by three women

Three women are accusing a New York millionaire of rape and violence after enticing them to visit his swanky penthouse in Manhattan.

In a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn on Thursday, Howard Rubin, 62, a successful businessman on Wall Street, was accused by three women of rape and such severe physical abuse that at least one needed surgery afterwards, the New York Daily News reported.

Rubin has reportedly worked for companies such as Bear Stearns and Merrill Lynch and was featured in the books, “Liar’s Poker” and the “Big Short.”

When the women visited the apartment, which allegedly had a room with “devices and other BDSM-type instruments designed solely to harm victims,” they claim they were drugged and taken to a sex “dungeon” where they were bound and gagged and eventually raped, the Daily News reported.

One victim alleged Rubin told her, “I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” the paper said.

They also claimed that Rubin physically abused them, including one woman who said he shocked her with a cattle prod before he assaulted her, the report said.

A different woman reportedly alleged that he beat her so severely that her breast implant “flipped” and Rubin paid her $20,000 for surgery to fix it.

Rubin’s lawyer, Lifat Schnur, was also listed as a defendant and was alleged to have drafted non-disclosure agreements to prevent the women from speaking of their encounters.

A representative for Rubin and Schnur insisted that the allegations were “100 percent untrue” and said the lawsuit was full of “lies intended to extort Mr. Rubin,” the Daily News said.

Two of Rubin’s associates were named in the suit as well for allegedly helping him attract women to visit the apartment under what they claim were false pretenses, such as a photo shoot or companionship, according to the New York Daily News.