Man attacks wife with hatchet, then commits suicide with chainsaw

A Virginia man attacked his elderly wife with a hatchet and then committed suicide with a chainsaw Wednesday, police said.

The chaos unfolded when the man, 70, assaulted his wife, 76, in the foyer of their Springfield home shortly before 3:30 p.m., during a squabble, cops said.

An adult family member arrived at the home during the attack and was unable to open the front door, so she pushed the door in, according to authorities.

The relative managed to rescue the woman and left the home, but the man followed the pair outside, where a struggle ensued over the hatchet.

After 911 was called, the man eventually returned home and shut the door.

Responding officers found the man lying in a pool of blood in the garage, with serious injuries from a chainsaw, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries caused by a hatchet, according to cops.

The identities of both the suspect and the victim were not immediately released.

“I could see that the lady was really confused and kind of like in shock, and her hands was probably injured, cut,” neighbor Zury Bradcovich told FOX5.

“Then I saw them finding the older gentleman and brought him to the garage, put him on the ground and he was bleeding tremendously from this part of his body. He looked really bad and they worked on him for maybe 10 to 15 minutes, and then they took him away,” the neighbor added.