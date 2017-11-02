College Republicans under fire for hosting conservative speakers at Columbia

College Republicans are now under investigation by the Student Conduct Office at Columbia University after the student government voted Sunday night to report them for discrimination and harassment.

The matter in dispute is a series of talks organized by the group, Columbia University College Republicans (CUCR), which according to some includes speakers who promote hatred against people of color and other minorities.

The Columbia University Black Students’ Organization (BSO) targeted the Republican group with a petition, demanding they be defunded and derecognized as a legitimate organization and that their funding is redistributed to student groups "who are targets of this hateful ideology" — they cite self-identified Muslim, women and trans groups, among others.

BSO claimed recent speakers Mike Cernovich and Tommy Robinson “pose a literal threat” to them.

Instead of defunding, the Columbia College Student Council passed a resolution to file a discrimination and harassment report against CUCR, citing the group’s invitation of Cernovich and Robinson.

College Republicans president Aristotle Boosalis told Campus Reform it was like being investigated for a “thought crime,” adding it’s “a direct attack on our existence … because we think differently.”

It’s unclear where the investigation stands, but Boosalis believes the claims will be dropped ─ like previous ones have ─ because no rule has been violated.

“These students have to realize that if they’re going to limit someone else’s freedom of speech, they have to be willing to limit their own,” Boosalis told Fox News.

News of the investigation came as the Columbia Daily Spectator reported that Columbia Executive VP for University Life, Suzanne Goldberg, allegedly dropped investigations against students who disrupted Robinson’s Skyped-in speech weeks before.

Nineteen students had been placed under investigation for violating university rules of conduct and were banned from all CUCR events. On Monday, however, Goldberg allegedly sent an email informing the students of her decision to “informally resolve” the complaint and lifting the ban from CUCR events.

More than 100 faculty members signed a letter this week condemning the administration’s disciplinary approach to students’ right to protest.

A university spokesperson told Fox News the disciplinary action is confidential and could not comment.

The College Republicans event organizer believes the university’s alleged actions could lead to “mob rule.”

“I think it’s really important for the university to uphold their rules, no matter what has occurred, and no matter who is the perpetrator,” said CUCR president Boosalis.

“Why shouldn’t I cheat on a test? What do the rules of conduct mean? I think it’s dangerous for the president to let them go scot free at the end of the day because you’re showing that you’re not enforcing the rules,” he said.

Aside from a few profane interruptions and an alleged harassment of a female reporter outside the venue, CUCR’s Cernovich event went on as planned on Oct. 30.

CUCR plans to continue hosting weekly speakers, including an upcoming talk by Dennis Prager, to challenge the status quo on campus.

The College Republicans told Fox News they plan to invite White House and ex-White House officials next semester, which is sure to bring more protests and free speech debate on campus.

The Columbia University Black Students’ Organization and the Columbia College Student Council did not immediately respond to request for comment.