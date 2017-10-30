Driver dead, officer shot after police chase on interstate

Authorities in Mississippi say an officer has been shot and a suspect is dead after a highway standoff following a police chase.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that authorities say the man refused to stop for Hernando police on Sunday and ended up in a standoff on Interstate 55 near Senatobia.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain told the newspaper that the suspect wrecked his car, which led to the standoff. The suspect and officers exchanged fire. The man was shot and killed.

An unidentified officer was also hit, but his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. Further details have not been released.

