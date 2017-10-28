Expand / Collapse search
Death toll from 1st Minnesota snowstorm of season rises to 4

At least four people died due to weather-related deaths in Minnesota.

At least four people died in accidents on roads left slippery by the first significant snowstorm of the season to strike Minnesota.

Plymouth police say a pedestrian helping a driver who spun out was hit by another vehicle that spun out around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 169. The pedestrian died at the scene. That person's name hasn't been released.

The State Patrol says a 58-year-old St. Paul man died around 9:30 p.m. Friday when his pickup spun out on Highway 169 and rolled in Princeton. His name hasn't been released.

Two others died in storm-related crashes Friday morning. They were a 44-year-old Duluth trucker who went off Interstate 35 into the St. Louis River in Scanlon, and a 26-year-old Pierz man who died in a crash on Highway 25 near Brainerd.