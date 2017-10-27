Married substitute teacher, 26, accused of 'bathrobe man cave sex' with her teen boy student

A married Michigan substitute teacher was in court Thursday after she was accused of sexually assaulting one of her students earlier this year.

Allyson Brittany Moran, 26, was arrested in September after the teenager told authorities he was sexually involved with the married substitute teacher.

Moran worked as a long-term substitute teacher and a girls soccer coach at Stockbridge High School during the 2016-2017 school year, according to the Lansing State Journal. Moran reportedly no longer works for the school district.

The teenager testified in court during a preliminary hearing that he and Moran would eat lunch together and spend time together after school.

In March, their relationship became more intense after the teacher and student started exchanging messages on the social media app Snapchat.

"At first it was just normal...asking how I was doing," the teenager said. Later, the two "started talking more in a sexual manner."

The teenager said Moran sent nude photos of herself to him through the app.

The teenager said he was invited to Moran’s house in April. When he was inside, Moran “led him into a basement man cave then took off her robe and kissed him,” the student told the court.

Afterward, the teacher led the teen upstairs to her room where he said she sexually assaulted him. That same week the teenager went back to Moran’s residence where they had sex a second time.

The student and teenager continued contacting each other through Snapchat but did not meet up again. The teenager told his girlfriend of the incident and a family member alerted police in August.

The judge ruled to move forward with the trial and decided to bind the teacher on “three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student,” Lansing State Journal reported.

The Daily Mail reported Moran's husband moved to South Dakota in June and it was unclear if the two were currently married.

Moran’s arraignment is slated for Nov. 8 and could receive up to 15 years in prison if convicted.