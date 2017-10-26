Oklahoma mom attacked by group of teens, knocked to ground while carrying baby

An Oklahoma woman was attacked last week by a group of teens while she was holding her six-month-old baby, a disturbing video showed.

Janie McCoy’s father posted the video of the incident on his personal Facebook page calling for justice.

“Hate to post this of my daughter being assaulted by 2 girls, and nothing has been done yet 5 days later. So please share,” he wrote.

As of Thursday, the video has been viewed more than 8.2 million times.

TEEN ARRESTED IN OKLAHOMA CROSSBOW DEATH OF 10-YEAR-OLD BOY

Janie McCoy told Q13FOX on Oct. 18 that she was on a swing with her infant son in Broken Bow, Okla., when three girls approached her.

“They said that I said something about somebody wanting to fight somebody that I had no idea what they was talking about,” McCoy told Q13FOX.

One of the girls was seen hitting McCoy on the head while she was holding her son. She fell to ground and the baby started wailing.

"She (one of the girls) said she didn't care if I had my baby in my hand or not," McCoy told KSLA. "I tried to get away from the situation and, as you can see, they struck me anyways."

OKLAHOMA CITY TO RENAME SCHOOLS NAMED AFTER CONFEDERATE GENERALS

Later, the girls allegedly followed her while she went inside a house and she was again hit in the back of the head. McCoy had her child in her hand at the time as well.

McCoy said her baby was not harmed during the incident but she suffered a swollen lip and some bruising on her cheek. McCoy told KSLA she took her son to the doctor as a precaution.

Following the viral video, a petition was started on Change.org demanding that action be taken against the girls who were seen hitting McCoy. As of Thursday, the petition has more than 13,400 signatures.

The Broken Bow Police Department confirmed to Fox News that one juvenile has been arrested and a warrant for another juvenile has been issued. The department was investigating the incident.