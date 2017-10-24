Teen arrested in Oklahoma crossbow death of 10-year-old boy

An Oklahoma teen was arrested after allegedly killing a 10-year-old boy and injuring another with a crossbow, police said Monday.

Austin Almanza was killed Saturday evening after an unnamed 13-year-old boy fired a broadhead arrow that exited the victim's body and entered into his brother’s arm, Charles Dougherty, the Lincoln County sheriff, said.

Dougherty said that the boys were involved in an argument which led to the shooting. He said Almanza didn’t die “because of an accident.”

Dougherty said deputies are investigating the case as a homicide and plan to give their findings to the county prosecutor who will make a decision about charges.

