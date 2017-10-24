Oklahoma City to rename schools named after Confederate generals

Officials in Oklahoma's largest city voted unanimously Monday to rename three elementary schools named after Confederate generals, becoming the latest district to do so.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools School Board voted 7-0 to change the names of the Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Isaac Stand Watie schools.

"As the district begins the input process to determine the names these facilities will bear moving forward, I hope to use it as a teachable moment for our students and to establish a positive image and a sense of pride for these school communities to carry them into the future," Superintendent Aurora Lora said in a statement to FOX 25 News.

It is expected to cost around $40,000 to rename all three schools, district officials said during a presentation Monday.

School officials believe they can raise enough money to pay for the changes without using additional district resources.

Larry Logan with the Sons of the Confederate Veterans told FOX 25 the group was "very disappointed" by the decision, but changing taking the names off the buildings won’t erase the legacy of the three generals.

"It's not going to change who those three men were, they're still honorable men and it's not going to change who we are," Logan said. "We're descendants of Confederate soldiers and that's who we are, and this is not going to change that."