California teen hosts haunted house to raise money for American Cancer Society

A California teenager is keeping up his tradition of hosting a haunted house with his friends -- but this year he wanted to do it for a good cause.

Cameron Britt, 15, of the Tierrasanta area of San Diego, said he and his friends have transformed his family’s home into a haunted house for the past three years, FOX5 reported. Britt said he came up with the idea as a way to tackle another hobby.

“I honestly don’t know what was in my mind,” he told FOX5. “I just decided I needed another hobby on top of my other hobbies.”

This year, Britt and his friends decided on the theme of "Psycho Motel." Britt said it was inspired by a number of horror movies.

“It’s kind of a mish-mash of horrors," he said. “Incorporating everything from different movies mixing it up to make like a psycho killer clown area."

Britt explained this year was tough on his family after his grandmother passed away five months ago from sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects the bones and soft tissues, according to the American Cancer Society.

“It’s been hard for my family since my grandma passed away from cancer so we’re going to start doing charity nights,” Britt said. “I just took it really hard. She was always there for me.”

Britt told FOX5 that this Saturday the house will be open for free to the public and donations are welcome. All the money will be given to the American Cancer Society.

“She’s a huge supporter of everything I do, so this is for you, grandma,” Britt said.