FBI adds NC murder suspect to 'Most Wanted' list, offers $100G reward

Alejandro “Alex” Castillo, the man wanted in the killing of a North Carolina teenager, was added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list Tuesday and may be hiding in Mexico, authorities said.

Castillo is accused of the 2016 murder of Truc Quan Ly “Sandy” Le, Fox 46 Charlotte reported. Castillo worked with Le and Ahmia Feaster at a Charlotte restaurant.

Shortly after the victim’s body was found in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, N.C., with a gunshot wound to the head, Feaster and Castillo may have fled to Mexico, investigators said.

Feaster turned herself in to authorities in Mexico and was extradited. She is facing accessory charges related to the slaying.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Castillo’s arrest.

Castillo stands at 5 feet, 6 inches, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Phoenix and may reside in San Francisco de los Romo, Aguascalientes, or Pabellón de Arteaga, Aguascalientes. He also may have traveled to the Mexican states of Guanajuato or Veracruz.

The FBI said he may wear his hair shorter and shaved on the sides.

Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.