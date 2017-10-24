Woman dies 10 months after shooting that killed 4 others

Authorities in Chicago say a woman has died more than 10 months after a shooting in which she was injured and four others were killed.

The Cook County medical examiner says 19-year-old Shakeyah Jackson died Monday afternoon at a suburban rehabilitation center. Officials say Jackson was one of five people shot Dec. 17 at a home on the city's South Side. The four others were killed. A 2-year-old child who was there wasn't injured.

According to court documents two men forced their way into the home where they earlier purchased marijuana and demanded money and jewelry. One man, 30-year-old Lionel Parks, faces four counts of first-degree murder, among other charges in the shooting. He is held without bond at the Cook County jail and is to appear in court Thursday.